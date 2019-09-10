Kaohsiung man detained after knife attack on girl

By Huang Liang-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday detained a man after a knife attack in Gushan District (鼓山) on Sunday left a teenage girl seriously injured.

The suspect is an unemployed man surnamed Tseng (曾), 22, while the name of the girl was withheld to protect her privacy, police said.

The attacker inflicted more than 20 wounds to the girl’s head, body and extremities, and severed a finger before a passerby surnamed Chen (陳) and another unnamed person reportedly tackled Tseng to the ground, police said.

First responders arrived two minutes later, they said.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office filed an application to detain Tseng, arguing that he is a danger to the girl and her family. The court granted the request.

Prosecutors said that Tseng had been exchanging messages with the girl on a dating app over the past five months.

Tseng viewed himself as her boyfriend, despite the girl repeatedly rebuffing his advances, prosecutors said.

Tseng allegedly became enraged that she refused to meet him and followed her to a lingerie store that belongs to a relative of hers, they said.

As of press time last night, sources said that the girl’s condition was serious but stable, and that she remained in an intensive care ward.