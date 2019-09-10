North, east may see rainy autumn festival

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People in the north and east of Taiwan might have to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival amid rain due to precipitation from a low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is on Friday this year.

The bureau said a new tropical storm, which would be named Peipah, could be formed to the east of the Philippines today.

The area was dominated by a wide low-pressure system, which facilitates the development of tropical systems, it said.

The storm could directly or indirectly affect the weather in Taiwan, bringing rain to northern and eastern regions, it said, adding that more observation is needed over the next few days to determine how intense the rainfall would be.

People in the north and east have a lower chance of seeing the full moon on Friday, while those in central and southern Taiwan have a better chance, the bureau said.

For today to Thursday, the bureau forecast cloudy to sunny skies for most of the nation, although there are increased chances of afternoon thundershowers in mountainous areas and in and around Taipei.

Showers are forecast today for Taitung, the Hengchun Peninsula and other areas in the south due to the effects of a southwesterly wind.

High temperatures across the nation through Thursday would rise to between 32°C and 35°C, the bureau said.

The weather is likely to destabilize on Friday, with rain first falling on the east coast, mountainous areas in northern Taiwan and on the north coast, the bureau said.

On Saturday and Sunday, it could start raining in the north and the east, it said.

Former CWB weather forecast director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) wrote in his column that simulations conducted by meteorologists in Europe and the US showed that there would be tropical disturbances to the east of the Philippines from today through Thursday, with a low-pressure system forecast to approach the east coast of Taiwan.

Despite differences they forecast regarding the intensity of the low-pressure system, neither the US nor European forecasters said that it would make landfall in Taiwan, he said.