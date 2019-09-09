President says Taiwan’s democracy at stake in vote

By Tung Chen-kuo, Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that the survival of Taiwan’s democracy is at stake in next year’s general elections.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), made the remarks during a visit to a religious event at the Dimu Temple (地母廟) in Nantou’s Pouli Township (埔里), where she asked the crowd: “Do we need do defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy, freedoms and the dignity of Taiwanese?”

“If your answer is yes, you must vote for Tsai Ing-wen, DPP Legislator Frida Tsai (蔡培慧) and Sianshuei Borough (線水) Warden Chen Kuei-yu (陳癸佑),” she said.

Taiwan’s economy has grown faster than South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong so far this year, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that it is to her government’s credit that the economy has continued to grow amid the tumult of world politics and the US-China trade dispute.

The Tsai Ing-wen campaign released details about its advertising the previous day.

The design of the campaign’s promotional material uses triangles pointing onward and upward to symbolize progress for the nation and democracy, campaign spokesman Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄) said.

The color scheme would use emerald green to represent common Taiwanese, scarlet for femininity and “Earth green” to represent the nation, Ruan said.

“Taiwanese and President Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership must stand together on the side of Taiwan to claim victory and remain safe,” he added.