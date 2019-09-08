CIB warns over operations targeting HK hopefuls

Staff writer, with CNA

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday warned people to remain vigilant over an online scheme promising residency in Taiwan for Hong Kongers.

Investigators found that groups have been leveraging the unrest in Hong Kong to trick people amid the anti-government, pro-democracy protests there, the bureau said.

Using the Line messaging app, fraudsters send messages promising Hong Kongers that if they want to move to Taiwan, they can help with residency requirements for an advance payment of HK$5,000 (US$637).

Those with friends or relatives in Hong Kong should warn them not to believe such promises, the bureau said.

Hong Kong residents can apply for temporary or permanent residency if they qualify in one of 16 categories, including being a blood relative of or married to a resident of Taiwan or a Republic of China citizen; possessing professional skills with certification; or have invested more than NT$6 million (US$191,957) in Taiwan, it said.

Anyone who has received or knows of someone who has received such messages should phone 165, the government’s anti-scam hotline, for further assistance, it added.