Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - Page 4　

Court finds woman guilty of harassing ex-coworker

By Huang Chien-hua and Jake Chung  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung District Court has found a woman, known only as A Fang (阿芳), guilty of harassing a former coworker.

She was sentenced to five months in jail, which could be commuted to a NT$150,000 fine. The ruling is not final and can still be appealed.

The former coworker, a woman surnamed Lin (林), had complained of harassment that started in November 2017.

Lin told the court that she would often receive late-night telephone calls or text messages to her personal and company cellphones.

She and A Fang had briefly worked together at a construction company before A Fang quit, she said.

Lin said that A Fang in November 2014 had invited her to a travel expo and repeatedly tried to hold her hand as if they were a couple, adding that she later refused an invitation to go on a trip together to Hong Kong.

Shortly afterward, she began receiving the late-night calls and text messages, Lin said, adding that 20 chicken drumstick lunchboxes and 20 bubble tea drinks started being delivered to the company on a daily basis, which it did not order or pay for.

Investigators found that A Fang had obtained three telephone numbers and had made the calls from November 2017 to August last year, the court said.

Lin filed a police report after she called one number back, using a male coworker’s telephone, and A Fang answered.

While A Fang denied having made the calls or placing the food orders, investigators traced the calls back to the vicinity of her residence, the court said.

