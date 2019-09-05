EVA begins flights to Da Nang, the ‘Hawaii in the East’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

EVA Airways yesterday began charter flights to Da Nang, the airline said, adding that it would begin offering regular flights to the Vietnamese city on Dec. 21.

Da Nang is known as the “Hawaii in the East,” attracting travelers from around the world with its long, white coastline, the airline said.

The city also has many international hotels and resorts, it said, adding that National Geographic has placed it on a list of 50 locations to visit during one’s lifetime.

Da Nang is also close to Hue and Hoi An, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the airline said.

Hue has an Imperial City and other ancient architecture, while Hoi An, which was an important trading port from the 15th to 19th centuries, has vestiges of Chinese, Japanese and French culture, it added.

Tickets for the charter flight service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Da Nang, which is offered every five days, are sold at travel agencies, it said.

People can also purchase tickets for the airline’s once-a-day flights to Da Nang that start from Dec. 21, it added.

Passengers would fly on Airbus 321-200 aircraft, which hold 184 people, the airline said.

EVA Air also has three flights a day from Taoyuan to Ho Chi Minh City and one flight to Hanoi, which is to be increased to two from Oct. 7, it said.

By Dec. 21, the airline is to have 42 flights a week to Vietnam, it said, adding that North American passengers can transfer to Vietnam through Taiwan.

Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air has also announced that it is to offer one flight a day to Da Nang from Dec. 19 on Airbus 320/321 aircraft.

Far Eastern Air Transport offers regular flights from Taoyuan airport to Da Nang and charter flights from Kaohsiung to Da Nang.

The airline provides one regular flight every five days to accommodate travel agency itineraries.

Ho Chi Minh City-based low-cost carrier Jetstar Pacific offers five flights per week between Taoyuan and Da Nang. Starlux Airlines, which was founded by former EVA Airways chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), plans to begin flights in January next year.

Da Nang is to be one of its routes during its initial stage of operations, the airline said, adding that it would offer one flight a day on Airbus 321neo aircraft.