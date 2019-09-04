Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Two charged with espionage

Two defense contractors have been charged with for spying on the nation’s military for China, the High Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday. The two men, surnamed Chang (張) and Lin (林), established an engineering firm in New Taipei City in 2016, with Chang as the firm’s owner and Lin as his main business partner. The firm had since bid on Ministry of National Defense public tenders and obtained numerous military contracts. The two suspects were detained after the ministry’s counterintelligence department discovered anomalies during a regular review of military tenders and asked the national security division of the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau to jointly launch an investigation into the case, the bureau said. The investigation found that Chang and Lin allegedly took advantage of the nature of their work to gather military secrets and confidential information on national security. They also visited China frequently and received money from unknown sources, the bureau said. The two suspects were apprehended in June and their detention was approved by the High Court.

EARTHQUAKES

Second temblor hits Hualien

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 8:47am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau. The earthquake was centered 28.7km southwest of Hualien County Hall in Shoufeng Township (壽豐) at a depth of 6.2km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effects of an earthquake, was highest in Hualien, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale, while it measured 2 in Yilan County and 1 in Nantou County. No immediate damage or injuries were reported. It was the second earthquake in Hualien since the beginning of this month.