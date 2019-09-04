Man charged with killing his children in suicide attempt

By Wang Chun-chung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tainan District Prosecutors’ office on Monday indicted a man on murder charges and asked for a 20-year prison term after his apparent suicide attempt led to the death of his two children — a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl.

The 29-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), on June 25 allegedly sealed his apartment in Yongkang District (永康) with tape and started burning coal inside at about at about 11pm.

The building’s security guard alerted authorities after neighbors smelled smoke, and Huang and the children were rushed to a nearby hospital, the office said.

Hospital staff could not resuscitate the children and pronounced them dead from carbon monoxide poisoning, it added.

While the alleged suicide attempt — reportedly due to a marital spat — is different from other acts of murder, that does not clear him of his inherent responsibility to care for and nurture his children, prosecutor Chen Kuan-lin (陳冠霖) said.

Difficulties in life should be met head-on with a positive attitude and within legal constraints, and depriving his children of their lives just as they were beginning could not be condoned, Chen said.

Huang was charged with murder and breaching the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法).

Chen said that he would seek the heaviest penalties for Huang.