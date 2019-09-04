Tsai urges soldiers to stand proud

Staff writer, with CNA

There should be greater recognition of military service in Taiwan and military personnel should wear their uniforms more often in public as a sign of taking pride in their role in safeguarding the nation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, which was Armed Forces Day.

In a speech at the Presidential Office, Tsai addressed the companies that support the armed forces and urged the public to thank the military for its indispensable work.

“Especially on Armed Forces Day, I hope the public salute service personnel in uniform for their efforts when they meet them in the street,” she said. “If the people of Taiwan respect the armed forces, which defend the nation, the two sides will form a stronger bond.”

Taking the US tradition of Fleet Week as an example, when ships of the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard recently deployed overseas dock in a city and their crews have shore leave to visit the city, Tsai also encouraged military personnel to wear their uniforms more often on holidays and be proud of their role as members of the nation’s military.

“The US military wear their uniforms and feel a great sense of pride, and it should be the same for Taiwanese troops,” Tsai said.

Armed Forces Day was first held in Taiwan on Sept. 3, 1955, to commemorate the Republic of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.

Although it is not a national holiday, businesses often provide special offers to members of the armed forces during the course of the week.