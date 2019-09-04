Gou’s words betray lack of knowledge: Su

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) remark that the government must “decentralize” and return its tax income to local governments contradicts his belief that the central government should do more and betrays his lack of understanding of the nation’s political system, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Su was responding to reporters’ request for comment on the sidelines of a launch event in Taipei for an online platform for agricultural products.

During a visit to the Chiayi City Council earlier in the day, Gou also said that local self-governance ordinances should be overhauled.

Su compared running the government to running a company, saying that when Gou makes decisions for Hon Hai, he calls the shots, and not the company’s branch offices.

The central and local governments have synergized seamlessly and made the nation a more ideal destination for investment, Su said.

Many foreign companies have increased their investment in the nation, he said, adding that it is important that such collaboration continues.

People should not try to talk like an expert just because the elections are approaching, he said.

Gou on Monday called on the government not to get carried away by manufacturing orders redirected from China to Taiwan against the backdrop of a US-China trade dispute, adding that the nation’s exports slumped 3.4 percent annually in the first half of this year.

Su yesterday said the nation’s exports reached an all-time high last year, leading to a high comparison base for exports assessment.

The nation’s exports are still robust, despite the trade conflict, he added.