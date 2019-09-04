UN parade to end at Chinese office

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The New York City government has approved a permit for a rally before the UN General Assembly, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA) said yesterday.

“The annual parade in New York, in the days prior to the General Assembly, is organized by Taiwanese communities in the US and Canada, with our organization leading the delegates from Taiwan,” TAIUNA chairman Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) told a news conference in Taipei.

“This year will have greater mobilization, as we have invited exiled Tibetan groups and Uighurs from East Turkestan, and representatives from the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement,” Tsai said.

“This year will be different from the previous ones, as we have received a parade permit for the ‘Taiwan for UN’ rally to finish in front of the Chinese consulate general in New York City. It is for the groups to protest China’s oppression and atrocities against their people, and for TAIUNA to protest China’s bullying and obstruction, and denying Taiwan’s participation in the UN,” he added.

Tsai called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to show her support by convening an international news conference and to voice Taiwanese’s demand to join the UN.

He also called on all presidential candidates to make a public declaration supporting Taiwan’s UN bid.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus attended the news conference, along with New Power Party Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), former Taiwan Solidarity Union legislator Chou Ni-an (周倪安), and attorney Jerry Cheng (鄭文龍), one of the leaders of the judicial reform movement.

DPP Legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津) said she has supported Taiwan’s UN bid for many years, adding that she would sign up with TAIUNA to travel to New York.

“We must let the world know that Taiwan is a unique nation among all the regions where Chinese live in Asia. Only in Taiwan do we have democratic society, free elections, freedom and liberties, and respect for human rights. Therefore, it is a gross injustice to exclude Taiwan from the UN due to political pressure and threats from China,” she said.

DPP Legislator Karen Yu (余宛如) said that one of TAIUNA’s slogans is “Taiwan Can Help” in reference to contributions of young Taiwanese and civil society groups around the world, adding that they work in connection with projects run by UN agencies.

“Taiwan has contributed so much around the world through the efforts of its young people and non-governmental organizations; they are involved in local community programs, and projects for clean water, environmental protection, agriculture techniques and many others. Why leave Taiwan out of the UN when we can help and contribute to the world?” she said.

“Besides, we can share our experience of developing a democratic society,” she added.