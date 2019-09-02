Amid running mate rumors, Gou to meet physician

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Weng Yu-huang / Staff reporters

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said he would visit Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital superintendent Hou Ming-feng (侯明鋒), who he is rumored to have considered as a running mate in a potential presidential bid.

“I will personally pay a visit to Dr Hou the soonest possible, as these things can be shot down if exposed too quickly,” Gou said when asked by reporters about the rumor. “If I need to search for someone with whom I can manage the nation’s future, he is well-suited for the job.”

An oncologist and surgeon specializing in breast cancer, Hou is the elder brother of New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Local media reported that Hou Ming-feng has been an important partner in southern Taiwan for the Yonglin Foundation, a charity cofounded in 2000 by Gou and his first wife, Serena Lin (林淑如), who died of breast cancer in 2005.

“Dr Hou is a world-recognized authority on the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. He is a good doctor, who can save people’s lives in his trained specialty and can also work to save this country, like Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲),” Gou said.

As Gou’s camp has been active in the past weeks despite Gou having lost the KMT presidential primary to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), pundits have said that it is very likely that Gou would foil the KMT’s plan by entering next year’s race as an independent.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) last week said that if Gou launched a signature drive so that he could run, then the party would punish the move.

Asked about the likelihood of Gou running for president, Wu yesterday called out to Gou, saying: “As long as there is room for talks and coming to some agreement, the [KMT] party will not give up on these efforts.”

Asked about the possibility of his brother becoming Gou’s running mate, Hou You-yi yesterday said that his elder brother has no interest in politics.

“My brother clearly said in a statement on Saturday that he is totally focused on teaching, research and his medical practice, and is not interested in politics,” he said.

Separately yesterday, Gou posted on Facebook about his trip to Saudi Arabia, which he made at the invitation of Softbank Group Corp founder Masayoshi Son.

“We should put most of our time and effort into economic and technological development rather than political mudslinging over political affiliations and topics such as unification versus independence,” Gou said in the post.

Taiwan, with its industrial strengths, can search for more opportunities in the world, Gou added.

“I propose promoting ‘industry diplomacy,’ in with economy and out with politics. We have to find the old spirit of ‘diplomacy by economics and trade’ from the bygone years of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and former premier Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿), for Taiwan to reach business profit targets. These are not just economic profits, but benefits that can enhance working partnerships with our allies,” he said.

Additional reporting by Hsieh Chieh-yu and CNA