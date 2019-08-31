Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CITIES

Taipei 22nd-safest city

Taipei has been ranked the 22nd-safest city in a survey of 60 cities around the world, according to the 2019 Safe Cities Index released yesterday by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The report looked at 57 qualitative and quantitative indicators spread across four categories in terms of security: digital, infrastructure, health and personal. With an overall index of 82.50, Taipei’s ranking was unchanged from the previous survey. Tokyo continued to top the poll, followed by Singapore and Osaka. Other notable Asian cities such as Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai ranked 8th, 20th, 31st and 32nd respectively. By category, Taipei ranked 10th in terms of health security, 23rd in digital security, 24th in infrastructure security and 20th in personal security.

TRANSPORTATION

Holiday traffic announced

Transport officials yesterday announced freeway traffic control measures to be implemented during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival weekend to prevent congestion. The measures will be in force from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, with tolls suspended from midnight to 5am, the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau said. A unified rate of NT$0.9 per kilometer will be adopted for the duration of the holiday, a 25 percent discount from the standard rate. Motorists traveling between Kaohsiung’s Yanchao (燕巢) and Hsinchu interchanges on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) will receive an additional 20 percent discount, it said. However, the standard toll-free first 20km of travel on all freeways will be suspended during the holiday, it added. For real-time traffic information, see 1968.freeway.gov.tw/?lang=en or download the mobile app 1968.freeway.gov.tw/app.

LABOR

MOL releases pay figures

The starting salary for full-time workers with tertiary education averaged NT$34,278 per month last year, data released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Wednesday showed. Ph.D. graduates received the highest average monthly pay of NT$67,495, followed by master’s degree holders with NT$49,017. Junior college graduates received NT$31,331, which was NT$909 more than the average for those with bachelor’s degrees, the data showed. Graduates working in the financial and insurance industry earned the highest wages, averaging NT$43,508 per month, while their counterparts in the electricity and gas businesses made NT$39,947, and those in manufacturing received NT$37,325.

LABOR

Filipina dies of acid burn

A Filipina worker died on Wednesday after suffering severe hydrofluoric acid burns in a chemical accident at an optoelectronics factory in Miaoli County, the Fire Bureau said on Thursday. The 29-year-old woman, who was not identified, was rushed to a Taipei hospital for emergency treatment, but did not survive, bureau official Tsao Chun-feng (曹春風) said. Hydrofluoric acid is a colorless solution that is highly corrosive and capable of dissolving many types of materials. It is frequently used in the electronics industry, including for metal cleaning and glass etching. The company, based in the Jhunan Science Park, said the Filipina was wearing a protective apron to clean circuit boards using hydrofluoric acid, but accidentally knocked over the substance as she turned around. The acid got splattered onto her exposed thighs, causing severe burns, the company said. The woman’s coworkers said she had been working at the factory for at least two years and was planning to return to the Philippines next month.