Movie tour to visit 25 schools

By Huang Chung-shan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

This year’s Taichung Film Tour, featuring 17 films revolving around the theme “Youth, Life and Adventure,” is to visit 25 elementary and junior-high schools from Tuesday next week through Nov. 29, complete with after-film talks, the municipal government said.

The event, now in its seventh year, intends to instill in children the ability to appreciate film, the city government said, adding that the selections cover various issues.

A Fish Out of Water (上岸的魚), focuses on familial relations, while Hidden Treasures in the Mountain (山的那一邊) portrays relations among Aborigines, the mountains and ecological conservation, it said.

The documentary If There is a Reason to Study (學習的理由) portrays the Taiwanese education system and potential reforms, while Late Life: The Chien-ming Wang Story (後勁：王建民) encourages students to set motivational goals while studying, it added.

The animated film Rudolf the Black Cat (黑貓魯道夫) depicts the courage to face difficult situations head-on and teaches that true friendship is precious, while Ferdinand (萌牛費迪南) emphasizes respect for others’ choices and “maintaining the values of peace and gentility,” the city government said.

Sen Sen (生生), a film about choices made in the face of death, is also to be featured.

The city government has invited seven people who work in the film industry, or work as film critics or teachers to give talks after the screenings and teach children how to better appreciate film.

An Pi-yun (安碧芸), director of Chao Yang University of Technology’s department of communication arts, said that the organizers took care to mostly select films produced in Taiwan.

The tour would also allow children to recognize different methods of narration, he added.

The department said it is to gift each school a set of books on basic film studies to allow more children to become versed in film and potentially become involved to the nation’s film industry.