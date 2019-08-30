CIB seizes drug made from trees

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials yesterday said they discovered a laboratory used to produce N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) by distilling the roots and bark of the Acacia confusa tree, during a raid on a home in New Taipei City.

DMT can be consumed as a psychedelic drug.

A complete laboratory set and chemical substances were confiscated during a search of the couple’s home, and a number of pouches containing DMT powder and chopped up plant materials, identified as Acacia confusa bark, roots and leaves were seized, bureau officer Lin You-yu (林佑裕) said.

Two people are suspected of purchasing DMT from a man surnamed Chen (陳), 41, and his wife, surnamed Chao (趙), 49, investigators said, adding that all four are being questioned and face drug charges.

Although derived from natural materials, DMT is categorized as a Class 2 narcotic under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), Lin said.

“The couple learned online that the Acacia confusa contains DMT, and gathered information on how to produce DMT about a year ago. After that they made trips to mountainous areas around greater Taipei to collect bark and roots,” Lin said.

They allegedly produced DMT crystals in their homemade lab, then ground them into powder and packaged them as capsules to sell to customers, he said, adding that it is estimated they sold more than NT$1 million (US$31,805) of the drugs in the past year.

“DMT derived from the acacia tree is a new form of recreational drug in Taiwan. It is quite popular in the US and European countries, as the substance can induce hallucinations,” Lin said, adding that it is a dangerous drug and some people have died from taking it.

Bureau officials said that about 170kg of DMT worth NT$900 million at the time had been seized during raids in Taichung in January 2017.

Lin said that this is the first time pure refined DMT powder has been seized in Taiwan.