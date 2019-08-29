KMT lawmakers fear effect of Guo-Ko-Wang

Staff writer, with CNA

A potential alliance between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) in next year’s presidential election could undermine KMT unity and possibly outperform its candidate, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), KMT lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Speculation has intensified as to whether Gou is mulling an independent run after losing in last month’s KMT presidential primary to Han.

An aide to Gou on Tuesday said that the billionaire is “seriously considering a run for president” and would announce his decision before Sept. 17, the deadline for registration for presidential candidates.

Since losing the KMT presidential primary, Gou has been trying to ally himself with Ko and Wang.

Many believe that Ko is also mulling a presidential bid, while Wang, who did not take part in the KMT primary, has said he plans to run for president, but has not confirmed whether he would do so as an independent.

A recent TVBS poll that pitted Gou against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking re-election, and Han showed Tsai ahead with a support rate of 33 percent, while Han had 31 percent and Gou ahd 29 percent.

Asked if a Gou-Ko-Wang alliance would affect Han’s chances, several KMT lawmakers spoke about their concerns.

Should Gou choose to run, it would split the KMT and inevitably cost Han the presidency, KMT Legislator Apollo Chen (陳學聖) said.

Whenever the pan-blue camp has put up more than one candidate at a major election, it has gifted victory to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Chen said, citing the 1994 Taipei mayoral race and 2000 presidential election as examples.

KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) said that many KMT supporters are extremely worried that if Gou runs for president, it would benefit Tsai.

She urged KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) to arrange a meeting between Gou and Han to prevent a serious split in the party.

A DPP source said that as most of Gou’s supporters would normally vote for the KMT, if he runs as an independent, it would be a major blow to Han and therefore boost Tsai’s chances of winning.

Citing recent polls, the source said that Tsai enjoys a comfortable lead against Han.

Should a third party join the race, Tsai would retain her lead, but by a smaller margin compared with a race between only two candidates, the source cited poll results as showing.

To win re-election, the DPP would continue to tout Tsai’s achievements during her three years in office to garner more support, whether or not Gou decides to run, the source added.

KMT Cultural and Communications Committee member Huang Tzu-che (黃子哲) said that a Gou presidential bid would undermine party unity.

Gou’s bid could reduce support for Han, but he might also draw votes away from Tsai’s supporters, Huang said.

He added that he is confident about Han, as the Kaohsiung mayor continues to enjoy a 30 percent support rate, despite being constantly attacked by the DPP since winning the KMT primary, evidence that Han’s diehard fans are sticking with him.

Former KMT legislator Sun Ta-chien (孫大千), a member of Han’s campaign team, said he still believes that Gou and Wang would not join the race, as one is an honorary KMT member, while the other is a senior member.

“I do not believe Gou will abandon the party,” Sun said.