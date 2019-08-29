Police seek public help on finding YouTuber attackers

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in Pingtung County yesterday appealed to the public for information after a YouTuber promoting local snacks and food products on Tuesday was kidnapped by assailants during a live stream and severely beaten.

The YouTuber, surnamed Wu (吳), has been hospitalized, but is in stable condition, police said.

He sustained broken bones in the arms and legs, and bruises after being attacked by three people, they said.

The assault likely stemmed from a financial dispute or a quarrel about competition, police said, asking members of the public for clues and tips to identify the assailants.

The assault came as a shock to Wu’s followers and people watching the livestream at a seafood restaurant in Sinyuan District (新園).

Wu was promoting seafood with a cohost when noises were heard in the background.

The video showed Wu walking away as a verbal argument broke out and he was reportedly forced into a car.

Wu’s family and followers reached out for information on his whereabouts, as they notified the police because they feared for his safety.

Five hours later, at about 4am yesterday, Wu was found at a public park in Sinpi Township (新埤) and rushed to a hospital.

Police said it was the second time this month that a YouTuber has been beaten in the county, likely due to financial disputes, and promised to crack down on such violent acts and uphold public safety.

Wu reportedly profited from the promotion and sales of snacks, along with fruits and local food products, as he had built a sales platform using livestreams to market them.

The assailants might be associated with two rival YouTubers who are operating a similar business model, investigators said, citing information they gathered and messages posted on Wu’s online page.

In other developments, a man surnamed Liu (劉) was yesterday chased through the streets of Kaohsiung’s Sanmin District (三民) and attacked by a dozen assailants before running into a gas station for help.

Three men allegedly picked up Liu from his apartment and took him to a building where more people armed with knives and wooded rods were waiting for him, but he managed to escape.

However, Liu sustained light injuries, such as cuts and bruises.

Staff at the gas station called the police, prompting the assailants to disperse.

The attack was reportedly due to Liu becoming involved in a dispute over a woman.