Taipei showcases meals by pet-friendly eateries

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei City Animal Protection Office showcased five healthy meals for dogs made by pet-friendly restaurants in an effort to promote the capital as a pet-friendly city.

One of the meals that caught the most attention at a news conference organized by the office on Thursday was a steak dish presented in bite-size pieces with a side of tomatoes and baby corn.

The dish, which was made by the Always Sunshine cafe, is served with steamed rice and dog biscuits in separate plates.

The vegetables and meat are boiled, which are good for dogs’ kidneys, Always Sunshine manager Yang Hui-chi (楊惠琪) said.

“We encourage dogs to eat at the same table with their owners,” she said. “With the weather being so hot these days, we have also worked with a veterinarian to develop an ice cream that includes probiotics for dogs.”

Another dish was an unseasoned burger patty on a bed of cauliflower and broccoli made by the Aloft Taipei Beitou hotel.

The dish is one of three choices that the hotel provides free for pets when they stay overnight at the hotel with their owners, Aloft Taipei Beitou marcom supervisor Hailey Chen (陳怡樺) said.

The other three meals showcased by the office were a vegetable and chicken risotto made by Yoh Italian Trattoria; chicken meatballs served with diced vegetables made by Pao Ma Mi Ke Ssu cafe; and a steak rice dish tossed with vegetables and egg made by PS Bubu restaurant.

Animal Protection Office Director Sung Nien-chieh (宋念潔) said that the office conducts inspections of restaurants seeking qualification as pet-friendly places.

“After an application has been made, we will send personnel to check if any ingredients they use are harmful to dogs,” she said. “We will also check if the premises have specially designed services for dogs, such as meals, seating, or areas where owners can hook up leashes.”

Taipei has 123 pet-friendly premises, of which 78, or 63.4 percent, are eateries, Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh (林崇傑) said.

“We want to make Taipei a pet-friendly city so that pet owners can go to more places with their pets,” he said.