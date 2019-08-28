KMT must compensate state for land used by NWL

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has to compensate the state NT$600 million (US$19 million), and the National Women’s League’s (NWL) ownership of the Mayling Building and the land on which it sits should be relinquished to the state, Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Lin Feng-jeng (林峰正) told the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Chen Yu-fu, Lin said archived documents show that the Ministry of National Defense provided a NT$5.5 million subsidy to the KMT Women’s Labor Department to purchase the land after the department complained that the price was too high.

The plot should have cost NT$5.05 million, based on property prices at the time, he said.

Then-minister of national defense Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) wrote “No need to ask for the return of additional funds” on the official document, which means that the state bought the plot for the KMT, refuting the KMT’s claim that it acquired the land legally, Lin said.

The league, which needed a new headquarters, later bought the land for NT$600 million, Lin said.

The land was registered under the league’s Social Welfare Foundation, and the committee has proof that the league used money obtained from “donations to the military” to buy the land, Lin said.