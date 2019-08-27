Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Debris shuts ferry services

Ferry services from Taitung County’s Fugang Fishing Port (富岡漁港) to Green Island (綠島) were canceled yesterday after the port was overrun by driftwood that flowed in after Severe Tropical Storm Bailu battered southern and eastern Taiwan on Saturday. A 1 hectare “wood ocean” formed in waters around the port on Sunday and the debris began moving into the port early yesterday due to a prevailing air current, making it impossible for ferries to navigate the port, the Eastern Maritime Affairs Center said. The debris would likely be cleared within two to three days at the latest, Taitung County Agriculture Department Director Hsu Rui-kuei (許瑞貴) said. The wood has no economic value and would be discarded as waste after being collected, the Taitung Forest District Office said.

EARTHQUAKE

Quake jolts eastern Taiwan

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 4:41am yesterday, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Central Weather Bureau said. The quake’s epicenter was 5.6km west of Hualien County Hall, in Jian Township (吉安), at a depth of 12.7km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which measures the strength of shaking produced by a quake, was highest in Tongmen Village (銅門) in Hualien, where it measured 5 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. The earthquake also produced an intensity of 2 in Nantou County and an intensity of 1 in Yilan County and Taichung, the bureau said.

CRIME

Police seize NT$4m of drugs

Police on Monday last week seized 10,655 packets of drugs disguised as instant coffee with an estimated street value of NT$4 million (US$127,182), the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The CIB said it earlier this month launched a joint investigation after receiving a tip-off that narcotics were being disguised as instant coffee at a residence in northern Taiwan for distribution. After monitoring the residence for several days, police raided the rental apartment in Keelung, where a 34-year-old suspect surnamed Tu (杜) was believed to be running a drug operation, the agency said. Police seized 40g of ketamine, 10,655 packets of drugs weighing 110kg, two mobile phones, zipper bags and an electronic scale, it said. Tu, who has a prior conviction for a drug-related offense, was arrested. The drug packets mainly contained emerging drug mephedrone, also known as “meow meow,” and nimetazepam, marketed under the brand names Erimin and Lavol, the CIB said.

SPORTS

Archer wins gold in Spain

Tai Yu-hsuan (戴宇軒) on Sunday won Taiwan’s first gold medal at the World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid after he beat Caleb Javier Urbina Zapata of Mexico in the recurve cadet men’s final. It was the last day of the tournament. The 16-year-old archer was down 3-1 in the match after losing the first set 28-27 to Urbina Zapata and tying the second set at 26. However, Tai, a junior at Mingder High School in New Taipei City, tied the match by winning the third set 28-26 and then finished with two near perfect sets, which he won 29-28 and 29-28 to take gold. Earlier in the day, Tai and his two teammates, Su Yu-yang (蘇于洋) and Liu Tai-yen (劉泰言), won a silver medal in the recurve cadet men’s team event after losing the final to a South Korean team.