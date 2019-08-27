Buddhist master again convicted on drug charges

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A Buddhist monk, known by his Dharma name, Master Kaihong (開泓法師), has been convicted for a second time on drug charges.

According to the Miaoli District Court ruling released on Saturday, the monk, surnamed Hsieh (謝), 30, was convicted of possessing amphetamines and sentenced to four months in prison, which can be commuted to a fine.

Hsieh was convicted of possessing controlled drugs in February last year and sentenced to two months in prison, which was commuted to a fine.

At the time, Hsieh was serving at the Tongshan Temple (同善寺) in Miaoli. He was reportedly expelled and went to serve at Chongfo Temple (崇佛寺), also in Miaoli.

Before the convictions Hsieh had been described as a rising star in Taiwan’s Buddhist circles. He was elected as a Chinese Young Buddhist Association board member in his early 20s and served as its secretary-general.

The Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported last year that Hsieh held sex and drug parties inside his temple residence.

The initial investigation was launched after a video emerged showing Hsieh smoking a pipe and walking in front of the camera naked.

Seemingly incoherent, he said: “My husband is amazing,” and “I love my husband.”