Fragrances can harm cats: vet

By Hsiao Chiao-yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A veterinarian warned pet owners that household items that emit fragrances could be harmful to a cat’s health.

Air fresheners, perfumes and colognes, and even some flowers that are particularly fragrant, can cause allergic reactions, vomiting or diarrhea in cats, Duma Animal Hospital director Chung Sheng-hua (鍾昇樺) said.

Pet owners might not be aware of any problem, as cats often do not display any obvious symptoms when they have been poisoned, unless the situation is severe, Chung said.

Owners should remain vigilant for changes in a cat’s appetite or behavior, he said.

For example, if a cat appears uncharacteristically restless, angry, apprehensive or dispirited, or if it starts running around more than usual, it might indicate a health problem, he said.

More obvious signs would be if the cat suddenly stops eating, or if they experience vomiting or diarrhea, he said.

Except for in emergency situations, owners should inspect their homes before taking cats to the vet, looking in garbage cans, medicine cabinets and any place the cat went recently so that they can help the vet better understand what might have caused the symptoms, Chung said.

Many fragrant products, including air fresheners and body products, use organic solvents and oils that help dissipate the fragrance, he said, adding that a cat’s liver cannot metabolize these substances.

In small quantities, the substances would not be poisonous to a cat, but they accumulate in its body over time, he said.

In cats, the effect is worsened by how cats interact with items in the house, he added.

Pet owners should keep cats away from camphor, camellia, sandalwood and other materials that have particularly strong fragrances, as these could cause allergic reactions, he said.

Typical reactions include sneezing, swelling of the eyes and trouble breathing caused by inflammation of the respiratory tract, he said.

Other substances that are known to be poisonous to cats and should not be used near them include lemongrass and pyrethrins, which are used as pesticides and found in some chrysanthemum flowers, he said.

Perfumes and colognes are less harmful to cats than home air fresheners, but should never be sprayed in their direction, nor should a pet owner apply them in heavy doses when planning to interact with cats, he said.

Asked about air fresheners that claim to be safe for pets, Chung said that there are no safety standards for pet products in Taiwan, so such claims cannot be verified.

Pet owners should exercise caution no matter what fragrant products they use, he said.