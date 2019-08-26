First batch of medical aid distributed in Venezuela

Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwan has delivered the first batch of medical supplies to Venezuela to help more than 100,000 people amid an economic and political crisis in the South American nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The aid is part of the government’s pledge to donate US$500,000 of humanitarian supplies to Venezuela to help it restore stability and prosperity, the ministry said.

Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) made the pledge at the “Global Conference on the Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela” in Washington in February, it said.

Following months of preparations, 3.5 tonnes of medical supplies have been distributed to Venezuelans in need, the ministry said in a news release.

The aid included hypertension medication and water purification tablets, as well as screening tools for HIV and breast, liver and colorectal cancers, it said.

The aid was delivered to Venezuelan National Assembly member Jesus Yanez, who in June was a representative of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, the ministry added.

The supplies, along with three trucks of drinking water, have been distributed with help from local non-governmental organizations, and are expected to benefit 106,000 people, it said.

A diplomatic source said that due to the politically sensitive climate in Venezuela, the ministry could not make news of the aid public until it had been distributed, taking into consideration the safety of the supply distributors.

The source declined to disclose when the rest of the supplies would be delivered, citing the sensitive nature of the donations.

A political, economic and humanitarian crisis broke out in Venezuela after Guaido in January declared himself interim president and demanded that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro step down.

Guaido has since been recognized by about 50 nations, including the US.