Association releases video of 700 people ‘confessing’

To promote transitional justice, the General Association of Chinese Culture on Thursday released a video of 700 people making live confessions regarding an act “that most bothered their conscience.”

Through the video (http://bit.ly/2L0dVUj), the association aims to make the public realize that “we are all a part” of transitional justice, deputy secretary-general Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶) said.

“To that end, we have invited 700 people to make a video and proclaim, on camera, the one deed that has been gnawing at their conscience,” he said.

Everyone has been an oppressor, or party to oppression, in certain incidents throughout their lives, he added.

“If we can turn our minds around and try to understand the thought processes of the oppressor or remember that, at the time, we remained silent and allowed injustice to prevail, it is a different path to understanding the concept of transitional justice,” Lee said.

“Not apologizing or appearing does not mean that someone was not hurt,” he said, quoting the host in the video.

Throughout the government’s efforts to realize transitional justice, calls for the “oppressor” to show themselves have been voiced many times, Lee said.

The continued absence of oppressors at meetings and hearings are rarely empathized with or understood, especially as the “truth” of incidents are not allowed to be questioned, he said.

Searching for oppressors is not seeking revenge, but an attempt to allow society to heal, Lee said.

Only by initiating dialogue can similar incidents be prevented, he said.

Talking about incidents also allows people to understand how the system of oppression works so that the public, as a whole, can settle issues and find peace again, he added.