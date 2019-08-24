Youth ambassadors to journey to six Indo-Pacific nations

Staff writer, with CNA

Three groups of youth ambassadors are to embark on 10-day trips to six countries in the Indo-Pacific region to show foreign friends the culture and beauty of Taiwan as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA’s) International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program.

Seventy-five university and post-graduate students, who were chosen from more than 1,000 candidates, recently completed a one-week intensive training program and were given a send-off ceremony at the ministry yesterday.

The three groups — the Solomon Islands-Kiribati team, the India-Thailand team and the Philippines-Malaysia team — are to depart from tomorrow through Tuesday.

“When we are introducing Taiwan, we will learn from our exchanges with other people,” said Ernie Lee, one of the youth ambassadors. “We will tell the story of Taiwan with youthfulness in our hearts and love in our eyes.”

The theme of this year’s program is “Youth Diplomacy Brings Taiwan to You,” with the purpose of introducing Taiwan’s developments in technology, healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection and tourism resources to friends in the Indo-Pacific region, MOFA Secretary-General James Lee (李光章) said.

“We encourage you to remain open-minded and to uphold the spirit of inclusiveness and equality so that you can fully appreciate the customs and practices of these countries,” Lee told the youth ambassadors during the ceremony.

“At the same time, show them the passion and vitality of the young people of Taiwan,” he said.

According to the ministry, the exchange is focused on seminars and forums, volunteer work, visits and cultural diplomacy, an includes cultural performances involving modern dance, folk dance, martial arts and short plays.

The program began in 2009 and has become a major platform for young Taiwanese to participate in international affairs, the ministry said, adding that outstanding students from universities and colleges are selected every year to visit other nations as youth ambassadors.

Over the years, the program has recruited more than 1,600 participants, it said.

In October last year, MOFA founded the International Youth Ambassadors Alumni Association to establish closer relationships with young people and offer them more opportunities to engage in international exchanges, volunteer overseas and receive friends from abroad.