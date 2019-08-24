Groups slam Han’s team over ‘flawed’ energy plan

By Huang Hsin-po / Staff reporter

The proposal put forward by Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) campaign team to only begin developing sources of renewable energy from 2025 would hurt the nation’s efforts to promote clean energy and deal a severe blow to related industries, a coalition of environmental groups said yesterday.

Han is the KMT’s candidate for next year’s presidential election.

The cost of electricity generated from renewable sources is capped at a competitive NT$1 to NT4 per kilowatt-hour, but Han’s campaign team, which includes former premier Simon Chang (張善政) and former vice premier Woody Duh (杜紫軍), is still clinging to the old narrative that renewable energy is expensive, untried and unstable, Green Citizens’ Action Alliance deputy secretary-general Hung Shen-han (洪申翰) told a news conference in Taipei.

This is not only outdated, but erroneous, he said.

Chang and Duh were the “hatchet men” behind former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) energy policy, Hung said.

Chang and Duh’s stigmatization and obstruction tactics are the reason that there is time pressure for developing “green” energy sources, yet they are still preaching the same dogma five years on, he said.

International companies have joined the RE100 renewable energy movement and pledged to gradually boost their use of green energy, Hung said, adding that some firms are anxious about the prospect of not being able to secure deals with upstream suppliers of renewable energy.

During summer, when electricity demand is at its peak, the share of energy provided by solar energy has reached 12 percent, surpassing nuclear energy, Mom Loves Taiwan secretary-general Yang Shun-mei (楊順美) said.

Even if Han is elected, his first term would have ended by 2025, Yang said, adding that without a road map or goals, it is unthinkable how much damage his policy would do to the renewable energy industry.

Chang claims that nuclear waste can be shipped to France to be processed, but the processed waste would still be sent back to Taiwan, and the government would ultimately have to decide where to place a deep storage facility, said Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan adviser Tsai Chung-yueh (蔡中岳).