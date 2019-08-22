Han pledges to start mothballed nuclear power plant

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday said that, if elected president, he would activate the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant once its safety could be ensured and if the public agrees.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate made the remarks during an interview with reporters after a luncheon with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei) at the Regent Hotel in Taipei.

During the closed-door event, Han gave a keynote speech advocating the use of nuclear power until the nation can generate enough power from alternative energy sources.

The nation needs an energy plan that is sustainable, pragmatic and in line with public opinion, Han said, according to a transcript provided by the Kaohsiung City Government.

Such a plan should ensure a stable energy supply, fair electricity rates, involve a well-designed energy structure and effective power-saving measures, he said.

“We must respect and implement the referendum to keep nuclear power and slowly phase it out as the nation develops more clean energy,” he said, referring to a referendum that was passed in November last year to abolish the President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration’s policy of achieving a “nuclear-free homeland by 2025.”

As part of his energy plan, Han said he would promote the use of smart grids to ensure that electricity can be distributed and utilized more effectively.

He would also promote a freer energy market and power generation for self-use, he added.

While the Tsai administration has been promoting the abolition of nuclear power at the cost of power shortages and possibly higher electricity, his energy plan would provide the stability needed for improving the nation’s economy, Han said.

He thanked the AmCham Taipei for the support it has given to the Republic of China and pledged to be a “great ally” of the US.

“We will always stand with the US,” he said.

Asked about Han’s idea to start the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the plant in the city’s Gongliao District (貢寮) is not worth discussing.

While any policy discussion is good, “the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant is a non-issue,” as all of its fuel rods have already been sent to the US, he said.

When it comes to nuclear energy, the priority should be safety, he said. “Without nuclear safety, there should be no nuclear power.”

Asked if he supports Han’s presidential bid, as he has declined heading Han’s New Taipei City campaign office, Hou said he is only concerned with his responsibilities as mayor.

Additional reporting by Ho Yu-huan