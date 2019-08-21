Council holding activities to promote use of English

Staff writer, with CNA

A series of activities to encourage members of the public to speak English are being held nationwide as part of the National Development Council’s efforts to make English an official language.

Three types of events have been held since May to get people to use English — short-film contests for students, visits by native English-language speakers to service sector providers and situational English-learning activities, project manager Leo Chiang (江烈偉) said on Monday.

“We were surprised by the big response to those projects,” Chiang said, adding that the activities were designed to create an English-friendly environment so people can speak the language more spontaneously.

Taiwan is to introduce English as its second official language by 2030, said the council, which was designated as the agency responsible for coordinating and carrying out the “bilingual nation” policy espoused by former premier William Lai (賴清德) last year.

While the policy is not aimed at making every Taiwanese a fluent English speaker, it is “intended to forge a culture of English learning for not only students, but the entire nation,” enhancing Taiwan’s overall competitiveness, the council has said.

As a result, the program targets all walks of life so everyone can practice speaking English with confidence, Chiang said.

For example, a film contest in May invited elementary-school to college students to record a video using English to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, Chiang said.

The council received more than 100 clips in about a month, including from students in outlying Penghu County, where schools have less access to English-learning resources.

The videos, which were submitted to online voting and reviews by experts, accumulated nearly 250,000 views, Chiang said, adding that a similar contest scheduled for Sept. 2 would highlight tourist spots in Taiwan.

Another strategy used by the council has been to send native English-language speakers nationwide to interact with local businesses, mainly in the service sector.

They visited freeway bus terminals in Taipei and Taichung; a department store in Hsinchu; and tourist information centers in Chiayi and Yilan counties to observe how English is used in daily conversation and provide feedback to the council.

Among the observers was Troy Peterson, who applauded the efforts by Taiwanese he encountered in trying to accommodate him.

What mattered was not English grammar or fluency, but simply having people be willing to open up to a language as a tool to express themselves, the American said.

“Communication is the goal, that’s all,” Peterson said.

One area where improvement might be needed is a tendency Peterson said he observed of Taiwanese being more ready to speak than to listen, which could cause confusion, because they respond to what they assumed they were being asked rather than to what was actually said.

It is important for Taiwan to put forward a comprehensive bilingual curriculum that reaches deeper to children at a young age, he added.

The other activity features situational English-learning activities, which have taken place in Tainan and Taoyuan, with hundreds of participants learning practical conversation skills in places like hotels and department stores.