Foreign ministry is defying the Control Yuan: KMT caucus

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of defying a Control Yuan correction over its appointment of Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) to head the political division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington.

The caucus compared the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) appointment of Chao to the appointment of Taiwan Rural Front member and writer Wu Ying-ning (吳音寧) to be general manager of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co, saying that both are high-paying positions handed out through cronyism.

The ministry should not have received the report accompanying the corrective measure so quickly, caucus vice secretary-general Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said, asking whether pro-DPP Control Yuan members had leaked the report to the ministry so that it could hold a news conference on the same day that it was censured.

The correction issued on Friday by three Control Yuan members nominated by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) sparked a tug-of-war within the watchdog agency as 11 members nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) issued a dissenting opinion that criticized the corrective measure as “complacent” and “impractical.”

The incident was a “charade” that has compromised the Control Yuan’s credibility, Hsu said.

Citing the report, he said the post Chao was named to was not usually an appointed one, and it would normally take a diplomat 20 years to reach the position.

If the DPP really believes that Chao, 31, has the aptitude of a diplomat, it should have named him TECRO deputy representative, which is a post that can be assigned through political appointment, he said.

An amendment made to the Organization Act of Diplomatic Missions of the Republic of China (駐外機構組織通則) in May last year allows resident ministers and deputy representatives to foreign representative offices to be recruited through political appointment.

Chao’s experience as a Taipei Times reporter, a researcher at Tsai’s Thinking Taiwan Foundation and deputy chairman of the DPP’s Department of International Affairs cannot be counted as credentials for the post, KMT caucus vice secretary-general Arthur Chen (陳宜民) said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) appointment of Chao would dishearten many people who have studied to pass the qualification exam for diplomats, as well as diplomats who have secured their jobs through conventional ways and would have to work their way up the hierarchy, Chen said.

Asked for comments, Tsai said the foreign ministry and the Ministry of Civil Service have indicated that there were no problems with Chao’s appointment.

Hopefully, the Control Yuan would not overstep its parameters set in the Constitution and will respect the opinions of the ministries, she said.

The foreign ministry last week said that Chao’s appointment was contract-based, not political.

Rules do not specify the education level or work experience contracted personnel should have, the ministry said, pointing to Chao’s previous jobs as National Security Council secretary, Presidential Office senior executive officer and Wu’s office director.