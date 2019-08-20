Forestry Bureau admits it has lost track of bear cub

Staff writer, with CNA

The Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office on Saturday confirmed that it has lost track of a Formosan black bear cub released back into the wild in April.

The malnourished cub, estimated to be about four months old, was rescued in July last year in Hualien County after a hiker spotted it on its own near Nanan Waterfall (南安瀑布) in Hualien County’s Jhuosi Township (卓溪).

The cub was tagged with a tracking collar that was designed to fall off after two years, but the collar was found on the side of a cliff in June, the office said.

The office’s announcement came after inquiries by the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association, which said it had become concerned after not receiving any updates about the cub for the past few weeks.

The office said there have been no reports of unusual activities or occurrences in the area where the cub was released.

The association said the cub is most likely safe, adding: “It is probably just hiding.”