KMT says DPP handing out top jobs as rewards

By Lin Liang-sheng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Thirty-six chairpersons and CEOs at companies that the government has invested in are members of the pan-green camp who were given the positions as “rewards,” the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislative caucus said yesterday.

There has been an “explosion” of such practices under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, the KMT caucus told a news conference in Taipei.

The Tsai administration does not avoid taboos when appointing people, and does not care about public perception, it said.

Chairpersons or general managers of companies in which the government owns less than 50 percent of shares earn between NT$150,000 and NT$250,000 per month, KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) said.

By appointing its own people to these positions, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is impeding improvement of company management and letting down the companies’ employees and investors, he said, urging people to vote the DPP out of office in next year’s elections.

Singling out Lu Tien-lin (盧天麟), who serves as chairman of Taiwan Aerospace Corp and Air Asia, Tseng questioned the former Council of Labor Affairs minister’s expertise in aviation.

When selecting people, the DPP looks at their political affiliations and loyalty instead of their professional skills, KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said.

After the DPP’s losses in last year’s elections, candidates such as Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) were appointed to the Cabinet, he said.

While traditionally people aged 65 or over cannot serve on the boards of companies that the government has invested in, the DPP has broken with this tradition, which was designed to foster younger talent, KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said, listing as examples the appointments of 75-year-old Lin Ling-san (林陵三), 70-year-old Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) and 79-year-old Wu Rong-i (吳榮義) as chairpersons of China Engineering Consultants, China Pacific Catering Services and Taiwania Capital Management respectively.