Philippines yet to confirm African swine fever: office

Staff writer, with CNA

Authorities in the Philippines have yet to confirm the presence of African swine fever (ASF) there, the nation’s representative to Taiwan said yesterday, after the government tightened luggage checks on travelers arriving from the Philippines as a precaution against the disease.

“While there is no confirmation as to the presence of ASF in the Philippines, MECO [Manila Economic and Cultural Office] respects the prerogative of Taiwan authorities to raise an airport alert on baggage brought in by visitors from the Philippines,” MECO Chairman and Resident Representative Angelito Banayo said.

Taiwanese media have reported that suspected African swine fever outbreaks were detected in the Philippines’ Bulacan and Rizal provinces, citing the Central Emergency Operations Center for African Swine Fever.

Customs officials at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday started checking the carry-on luggage of all travelers arriving from the Philippines for pork products.

A Taiwanese businessman surnamed Hsieh (謝), who works in the pig feed industry and has been living in Bulacan province for decades, yesterday told the Central News Agency by telephone that local authorities there have been burying pigs that had died of a still-unconfirmed disease.

The Philippine Department of Agriculture was conducting tests on the dead pigs and has yet to confirm the presence of African swine fever in the province, Banayo said.

Philippine officials are hoping that the pig death are caused by hog cholera and not African swine fever, the office said.