Hundreds of Filipinos congregate in Taichung to celebrate Ilocano heritage

Staff writer, with CNA

Hundreds of Filipinos of Ilocano descent gathered in Taichung yesterday to celebrate their heritage with music and dance performances, and a beauty pageant with a twist.

The Ilocanos are one of the largest ethnolinguistic groups in the Philippines and trace their origins to the provinces along the northwestern seaboard of Luzon.

About 900 Filipinos gathered at the G-Club in Taichung to mark the 12th anniversary of the Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc’s (CIASI) Taiwan chapter.

The event began with speeches by Philippine community leaders and officials, including Nelson Palaris, assistant director of notarial services at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, who said that he hoped to see continued unity among Ilocanos at home and abroad.

Cultural presentations followed, including dance and rap performances by association members and a beauty pageant for men dressed as women.

In the “Search for Brad Kong Beauty” competition, 14 contestants were judged on their poise, uniqueness and style, speech and appearance.

CIASI international sorority president Jacqueline Reyes, who is visiting Taiwan for the fourth time, said that the beauty pageant allowed people to have a good time, while building bonds among association members.

“They come from different provinces in the Philippines, so we want them to participate in activities that can strengthen their friendships,” she said.

CIASI founder and international chairman Julius Magno said he hoped that members working in Taiwan would be able to save their money and return home to invest in small and medium-sized businesses.

“I would also like them to connect with local Taiwanese so that in the future, when they return to the Philippines, these connections can turn into business opportunities between the two countries,” said Magno, who was visiting Taiwan for the eighth time.

Since CIASI was established in 1975, its membership has grown to more than 1 million members in 421 chapters worldwide, Reyes said.