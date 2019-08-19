Chance of more quakes after 4.8 shakes Hualien

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan was shaken by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake at 12:05pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it was not impossible that a magnitude 5 earthquake or larger could happen near the epicenter in Hualien County in the next few days.

Data from the bureau showed that the epicenter was located at a depth of 5km in Hualien’s Shoufeng Township (壽豐).

Almost the entire nation felt the earthquake, the bureau said.

The highest intensity felt was level 5 in Hualien’s Jici (磯崎). The earthquake reached level 2 in Nantou County, Taitung and Taichung. A level 1 intensity was detected in Yilan, Chiayi, Yunlin, Changhua and Miaoli counties.

The earthquake was followed by two regional earthquakes in Shoufeng: a magnitude 3.3 that hit at 12:21pm at a depth of 8km and a magnitude 3.2 that hit at 12:33pm at a depth of 6.3km.

The three earthquakes, along with the magnitude 4.4 and 4.5 earthquakes that occurred at about 10pm on Saturday, were part of the same earthquake swarm.

Yesterday’s earthquakes happened because of the Philippine Sea Plate’s subduction under the Eurasian Plate, Seismological Center director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.

From Aug. 2 to yesterday, more than 20 earthquakes have occurred around the same area in Hualien, Chen said.

A magnitude 5 earthquake or stronger could happen in the next few days, Chen said, adding that people should be careful.