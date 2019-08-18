Gou, Wang not to join Ko at event

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that integration is needed for cooperation, when it was revealed that neither Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) nor Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) would be accompanying him to a religious event today.

On Wednesday, Ko said he would be meeting Gou and Wang today at an event in Taoyuan, giving the trio the opportunity to appear in public together and to meet privately afterward to discuss next year’s presidential and legislative elections.

Last month, Gou lost to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary, while in June, Wang, who served as legislative speaker for nearly 17 years, announced that he would not participate in the primary, but would “run in the election come what may.”

However, on Friday, Wang said he would not be at today’s event and, yesterday, Gou’s office announced that Guo would not be there.

Asked yesterday about a rumor that Wang and Guo are not happy with his public remarks about possibly collaborating, Ko said that they needed to integrate some of their ideas as they had never cooperated before.

Wang and Guo had each asked him if he would be their running mate, Ko said in a radio interview on Friday.

“I refused both offers,” he said.

“We must consider what society really needs right now,” Ko said, adding that “if we are doing something not needed, even trying very hard will not make it happen.”

In Tainan yesterday, Wang said that when he met with Ko, he did not mention running as president or vice president, but that they only discussed ideas about how to govern the nation.

Additional reporting by CNA