New Taipei police advise on child scooter safety

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Police chiefs in New Taipei City on Tuesday promoted tips for child scooter safety amid a surge in deadly traffic accidents.

Sindian (新店) Precinct Chief Liu Chiung-hsuan (劉炯炫), who conducted a door-to-door campaign in the district, said that parents should make sure that their children are wearing helmets, clinging tight to the driver and are seated securely on the back, while babies should be carried in a back strap.

A child in Wugu District (五股) was killed recently after a rider fell off her scooter and dropped the baby she was carrying in a sling, Yonghe (永和) Precinct Chief Hsieh Tsun-hung (謝宗宏) said.

In Kaohsiung, a three-year-old girl was crushed to death on the floor of a scooter after her father crashed into a truck, Jhonghe (中和) Precinct Chief Lin Ku-ting (林故廷) said, adding that the floor is the most vulnerable spot in a collision.

Putting a child on a scooter’s floor increases the risk of serious injury and makes the scooter harder to control, Linkou (林口) Precinct Chief Chen Pao-an (陳保安) said.

Jinshan (金山) Precinct Chief Chen Yong-chang (陳永昌) said that children under six should not be on a scooter, as they are too short and lack the strength to ride safely.

Drivers should never place a child on the floor of a scooter, add a seat or carry a baby on their front, Tamsui (淡水) Precinct Chief Chang Kuo-che (張國哲) said.

The New Taipei City Police Department said that enforcement of safe riding rules and public information efforts would be improved, especially during school pickup and drop-off times.