KMT calls out Tsai about temple visits

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of applying double standards with its criticism of KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) campaigning during office hours, while sanctioning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) temple visits, which it said was a pretext for campaigning.

The DPP lambasted Han, the mayor of Kaohsiung, for campaigning last weekend, while Tsai has been visiting temples to canvass votes for her re-election bid, KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) told a news conference.

Tseng did not mention that Han has come under fire for campaigning in Nantou County during the weekend, while torrential rains flooded Kaohsiung, paralyzing traffic in parts of the municipality and prompting criticism from DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) that he was ignoring the plight of Kaohsiung residents.

Tseng said that Tsai’s penchant for dealing with her personal affairs during office hours seemed to have had a negative effect on Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) — who lost to Han in last year’s Kaohsiung mayoral election — as he was seen frequently visiting Kaohsiung.

Chen seems to be discontented with his role and has apparently been campaigning in Kaohsiung, Tseng added.

The KMT caucus on Tuesday asked the Executive Yuan to provide Chen’s public schedule since he assumed the post in January, but it did not receive it before the news conference, he said.

The caucus will keep a close eye on Tsai’s and Chen’s itineraries, and report them to the Control Yuan and the Taipei District Court if they commit major breaches of administrative neutrality, he said.

KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said that Tsai has been visiting temples so frequently that she is practically a “priestess.”

Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), whose “eyes are riveted on Han,” has been attacking Han each day with a razor tongue, he said.

Tsai’s approval rating would have been abysmal had it not been for her timely responses to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Jan. 2 speech on imposing the “one country, two systems” framework on Taiwan and the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong, Lai said.

Tsai’s frequent visits to temples during working hours suggest that she is nervous about her re-election prospects, he added.

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said that Chen had never mixed his personal affairs with his official duties, and that his full schedule — which had been sent to the KMT caucus yesterday morning — can stand up to public scrutiny.

The KMT caucus should not attack the government by distorting facts for electioneering purposes, she said.

Tsai yesterday said she visits temples to pray for blessings and good fortune for the nation and to promote the government’s policies.

Her interactions with people also give her the opportunity to listen to their opinions and understand their needs, she said, adding that the KMT should not debase Taiwanese religious customs for the sake of elections.

Additional reporting by Huang Wei-chu