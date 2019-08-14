HK-bound urged to check airlines

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People scheduled to travel to Hong Kong this week should check with their airlines before heading to the airport, after the Hong Kong International Airport yesterday closed its check-in counters at 4:30pm, the second consecutive day that protests at the airport forced authorities to limit or cancel departing flights, a Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) official said.

The territory’s airport reopened at 6am yesterday, but closed its check-in counters again at 4:30pm after protesters re-entered its terminals in the afternoon.

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport established an response center after it was informed by Hong Kong International Airport yesterday afternoon that it would suspend departures and arrivals of aircraft, TIAC senior vice president Jerry Dan (但昭壁) said.

While 40 local flights to and from Hong Kong were canceled on Monday, TIAC estimated that 15 passenger flights arriving from Hong Kong and 16 bound for the territory were canceled yesterday.

Four cargo flights to Hong Kong were canceled as well, TIAC said.

About 6,200 passengers were be affected by yesterday’s cancelations, it said.

Some flights were still being allowed to land in Hong Kong in the late afternoon and evening.

EVA Airway Corp last night said that its Taipei-to-Hong Kong flights scheduled after 4:30pm operated as scheduled.

China Airlines said its flights CI920, CI924 and CI928 from Hong Kong to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as well as flight CI936 to Kaohsiung were affected, because they could only carry passengers who had transited in Hong Kong, not departed from there.

In related news, China Airlines flights between Taipei and Miyazaki Airport in Japan today would be canceled due to Tropical Storm Krosa.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Hiroshima today, the Japan Meteorological Agency said yesterday, warning that a large part of western and eastern Japan could face heavy rains, high winds and high tides.

Additional reporting by staff writer and Reuters