Coast guard boards ship after woman falls to her death

Staff writer, with CNA

Coast guard personnel on Sunday boarded a cruise ship in Keelung to determine whether foul play was involved after a Taiwanese woman fell to her death from the 11th deck.

They checked the woman’s body and viewed security footage showing her falling into the ocean.

The 41-year-old woman, surnamed Wang (王), along with her mother and aunt, on Wednesday departed from Keelung on a five-day cruise to Okinawa, Japan.

However, at about 6am on Friday, her relatives reported that Wang had gone missing.

The crew on board the Sun Princess searched the vessel, but could not find her.

They checked security footage, which showed Wang going over the guardrail and falling overboard, Princess Cruises, which operates the 1,990-passenger ship, said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on Wang’s actions or disclose the exact time of the incident.

The ship immediately changed course and dispatched a rescue team to find Wang, the company said, adding that she was found at 7:13am.

She showed no signs of life when found and the ship’s medical team later declared her dead, it said, adding that her body was placed in a refrigerated storage area.

The ship continued its trip, but Wang’s relatives flew home from Okinawa, it added.

The company said that it regrets the incident and thanked the Japanese Coast Guard for its assistance in the search for Wang.