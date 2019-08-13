MOFA disappointed UN pulls, instead of correcting, tweet

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday expressed disappointment that the UN deleted a graphic of the flags of nations that recognize same-sex marriage that it had reposted in a tweet, rather than change the labeling of Taiwan as a “province of China.”

The UN posted the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) graphic in a Sunday tweet, just one day after UN Women removed the graphic from its Facebook page following protests from Taiwanese and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York.

The Republic of China (ROC) flag appeared in the graphic, but was labeled as “Taiwan Province of China.”

The ministry on Sunday protested the use of the graphic in the tweet, and the UN deleted the Twitter post later that day.

The ministry was disappointed the UN chose to remove the post rather than correctly refer to Taiwan by its official national name, ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.

However, it did thank the UN for being open to the opposing opinions of Taiwan and others in the international community, she added.

The UN should accept the fact that Taiwan and China do not belong to each other and it should remain neutral when helping to settle international differences and disputes by promoting peace and encouraging those involved to engage in dialogue and cooperation, Ou said.

The ministry continues to communicate with the UN through various channels, and asks that the UN and its organizations not use an incorrect name that diminishes Taiwan’s status in its meeting documents, statistical data and statements on social media and Web sites, Ou said.

The UN should seek appropriate methods to include Taiwan in the UN system, as the nation has the ability and willingness to make substantive contributions to the global body based on its abundant experience in helping the international community over the past few years, she added.