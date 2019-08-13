NCC to hold session on telecoms sharing bandwith, networks

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) is today to hold an information session on how the nation’s telecoms can share the use of bandwidth and telecom networks, and jointly build cell stations after they secure 5G licenses through an auction at the end of this year.

NCC commissioners at their weekly meeting on Wednesday last week promulgated the principles governing the sharing of bandwidth and telecom networks as well as co-building of cell stations among telecoms.

The heads of the nation’s five telecoms visited NCC Acting Chairman Chen Yao-hsiang (陳耀祥) and other NCC commissioners the day before the meeting, urging the agency to limit the funds that would be generated by the auction of the 5G spectrum to a reasonable amount.

They also said that they should be allowed to co-build cell stations and share the use of bandwidth and networks, as it would greatly facilitate their partnerships with vertical application developers, who lease their networks.

The commission should make public the rules governing such partnerships before the auction, telecoms said.

Based on the principles laid out by the NCC, the regulations already allow telecoms to co-build the cell stations.

They can share the use of core networks only in the “non-metropolitan areas,” which would be defined by average population recorded in those areas, according to the principles.

Telecoms are permitted to share all or part of the bandwidth that they have secured through the auction with their partners as well, the commission said.

However, if the bandwidth is within in the 3.5 gigazhertz (GHz) band, the total bandwidth that each telecom can use must not exceed 100 megahertz (MHz) following the partnership.

If the bandwidth is in the 28GHz frequency band, the total bandwidth that each can use is capped at 800MHz.