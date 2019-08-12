New alliance to back Tsai re-election

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

A group of pro-Taiwan organizations on Saturday formed the “Defend Democracy Safeguard Taiwan Alliance” to mobilize support for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election bid and to counter threats posed by China.

Representatives from the groups met at a Taipei hotel amid concerns by like-minded people about the political situation, where they expressed the need for pro-Taiwan forces and groups advocating independence to unite, Taiwan Friends Association chairman Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎) said.

Representatives discussed preparations for an election campaign and agreed to support Tsai of the Democratic Progressive Party in the presidential election on Jan. 11 next year, Huang added.

“We are kick-starting this coalition as a platform for pro-Taiwan groups and advocates to work together, and to organize large-scale events for people to take part in,” Taiwan New Constitution Foundation executive director Lin Yi-cheng (林宜正) said.

“Leaders and delegates from various groups have decided to support Tsai, because we see no other choice in the presidential race. She is the only one espousing safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and our way of life. The other known and potential presidential candidates are working with pro-China forces to help China to annex Taiwan,” he said.

Huang was chosen as convener and independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) was named an honorary consultant, but much work remains to be done before the alliance becomes fully operational, likely in early November, Lin said.

“Taiwanese are experiencing a great crisis, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is pushing for Taiwan to come under Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ model. So all the pro-Taiwan groups must join together to fight this campaign, and help Tsai get re-elected,” Taiwan Society chairman Chang Yeh-sen (張葉森) said.

Tsai yesterday visited the Guandu Temple (關渡宮) and other temples in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), where she was welcomed by large crowds.

“This government can do good work, it can boost the economy and make progress. It is also important to manage the national budget responsibly and not to leave debts to our future generations,” Tsai told the crowd.

“As president, I will safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty, as well as democracy and freedom. These we also must pass on to future generations. Vote for a good president in me and future generations will be better off. I hope for people to give me four more years,” Tsai said.

Additional reporting by Shen Pei-yao