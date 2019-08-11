Beijing bans considered as election interference

By Peng Wan-hsin, Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Beijing’s acts of banning Chinese from traveling solo to Taiwan and blocking the Chinese movie industry from participating in the Golden Horse Awards are being viewed as attempts by the Chinese government to interfere in Taiwan’s presidential election next year.

However, such efforts would have minimal effect, a source familiar with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential campaign said.

Travel agencies in Taiwan have learned to diversify their customer base, the source said.

Economic manipulation by Beijing would fan Taiwanese resentment and cause those who are against unification to be even more steadfast in resisting Chinese control, the source added.

Taiwanese are tired of Beijing using Chinese tourists as a political bargaining chip, DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said.

Chinese tourists account for 20 to 30 percent of those visiting Taiwan each year, but an increase in the number of Japanese and Southeast Asian tourists has mitigated the effect of Chinese not traveling to Taiwan, Lai said.

The political situation in Hong Kong is generating anxiety in Taiwan and bolstering the resolve of Taiwanese to “protect Taiwan,” he added.

DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), agreeing with Lai, said that Chinese efforts would have a minimal effect.

KMT Legislator Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) said that when Beijing imposes measures like these, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) short-term electoral prospects are negatively affected.

Taiwanese tend to support the DPP when the Chinese government fuels their discontent by impeding tourism in Taiwan, she added.

“However, over the long-term, Taiwanese voters will reflect on whether confrontation is the best cross-strait strategy and the KMT will prove that it has better cross-strait policies than the DPP,” she said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, the KMT presidential candidate, has pledged to work toward Taiwan joining international organizations and has set himself in opposition to the confrontational policies of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the DPP, Hsu said, adding that the Tsai administration continuing to fight over ideology would cause a boomerang effect, driving people to vote rationally instead of emotionally.

The DPP is using “be afraid of China” rhetoric to shift the focus from the administration’s lack of accomplishments, KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) added.

The administration is going overboard with its message of fear, dubbing theological exchanges across the strait as “Chinese infiltration” and Taiwanese businesspeople in China as “Chinese agents,” she said, adding that the government’s fear of China is restricting the liberty and freedoms of Taiwanese, and is stirring up their resentment.

Beijing’s actions might be helping Tsai indirectly, as they are stirring up anti-China sentiment, which in turn hurts the KMT’s chances in the election, KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said.

However, the KMT would handle cross-strait relations better than the DPP, benefitting Taiwan as a whole, while safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of Taiwanese, he added.