Police rescue kidnapped, tortured Vietnamese

Staff writer, with CNA

Police rescued a Vietnamese migrant worker in Hsinchu County a few days after he was allegedly kidnapped by four compatriots, tortured and held hostage, a Taoyuan Police Department spokesman said yesterday.

The man, who was working in Taoyuan, was allegedly kidnapped on Friday last week by four other Vietnamese over gambling debts, the spokesman said.

The department on Saturday last week received a report about an abduction and it alerted the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office and the National Police Agency’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, he said.

Investigations by a police task force found that the man was being held at a home in Hsinchu County, the spokesman said.

The task force found that he had been tortured and forced to ask family members in Vietnam to pay the debt, he said.

The man’s family reported the incident to the employment brokerage in Taoyuan responsible for his work contract in Taiwan and the company relayed the information to local police, the spokesman said.

The alleged kidnappers were demanding 20 times the gambling debt and wanted the money to be remitted to a bank account, he said.

They threatened to kill the man if their demands were not met, the spokesman said.

After searching for a few days, the task force located the alleged abductors — three men and a woman, who were also migrant workers before absconding from their legitimate employers, he said.

The task force on Thursday raided the home and rescued the hostage, he said.

The bank account was frozen with the assistance of Vietnamese police and the money that the family paid into it was recovered, the spokesman said.