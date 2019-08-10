KMT ‘befriending China, rejecting US’: ex-lawmaker

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Leading figures in the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) are driving it on a path of being “friendly to China and hostile to the US,” and are turning a blind eye to Chinese infiltration into Taiwanese society, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Lin Cho-shui (林濁水) said yesterday, after KMT Chairman Wu Den-yi (吳敦義) on Wednesday accused the DPP of “red terror.”

Wu’s accusation, which he made at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting, was “brave talk” that showed where he stands, Lin wrote in a public message.

Wu at the meeting said that “the DPP government has been conducting red terror, with [DPP] Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) accusing China of infiltrating religious organizations in Taiwan and other sectors of society.”

“DPP officials have accused China of red-force infiltration of Taiwan,” a KMT statement said. “This is their way of vilifying groups opposed to DPP, to taint them as China’s proxies in Taiwan.”

“This has prompted angry reactions from religious organizations,” the statement said.

A motion was proposed at the meeting calling for “temples and churches to take action and condemn the DPP, which would help safeguard the nation and maintain freedom of religion for Taiwanese as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“The Chinese Communist Party [CCP] has become more enlightened, while the DPP is conducting red terror,” Lin quoted Wu as saying, but added that China’s crackdown on protests in Hong Kong, severe human rights violations against Uighurs in Xinjiang, persecution of religions, expulsion of “low-end populations” from Chinese cities and state acquisition of private-sector enterprises have “brought chaos and upheaval.”

The CCP’s actions have “led to a great outcry in the free world and condemnations from the US president and US Congress,” Lin wrote.

“Wu has joined forces with [Kaohsiung Mayor] Han Kuo-yu [韓國瑜, the KMT’s presidential candidate] and Want Want China Times Media Group,” he wrote. “The KMT is marching on the ‘friendly to China, hostile to the US’ path.”

DPP spokesman Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰) said that it was uncertain whether “Wu is blind or pretending not to see.”

“Unabated religious persecution in China and subversion of democratic nations around the world through infiltration methods is creating agitation and division in democratic societies,” Chou said.

“Wu should open his eyes to see what is happening, then he could stand with Taiwanese to fight China’s efforts to infiltrate and influence our society,” he said.