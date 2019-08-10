Local weapons to feature at air force exhibition

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition is to feature about 20 locally researched weapons systems, as well as an upgraded version of the Jiansiang anti-radiation drone, sources said yesterday.

The two-yearly exhibition is to take place at the Taipei World Trade Center on Aug. 15.

Developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the drone was introduced at the 2017 exhibition. It is also known as the Taiwanese Harpy due to its similarity to the Harpy anti-radiation drone developed by Israel.

The drones are said to be an effective counter to the S400 surface-to-air missiles China has deployed on its coast.

The Republic of China Air Force has set aside NT$80 billion (US$2.6 billion) over five years to purchase the Jiansiang drones, which have been upgraded over the past two years, a military source said.

With a significant number of the drones countering the S400s and China’s radar systems, the air force could help achieve the goal of asymmetrical warfare capabilities, the source added.

Upgrades to the drone include dedicated vehicle-launch platforms, the institute said.

The institute said it has also made adjustments to the Tengyun drone in accordance with suggestions by the air force.

The uncrewed vehicle has a greater range than the Jiansiang, it said.

The Tengyun is to have greater engine thrust, better reinforcing and greater capacity due to additional wing pylon mounts, the institute said, adding that it would also be featured at the exhibition.

Most weapons systems are mature and tested, such as Hsiung Feng II (HF-2) and HF-3 missiles, Tien Kung (Skybow) missiles, Sea Oryx naval anti-air missiles and Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles, the institute said.

The Advanced Jet Trainer is also to be on display, it said.