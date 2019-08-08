Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Dengue case confirmed

Another case of indigenous dengue fever has been confirmed in Tainan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. The patient, a man in his 50s from Annan District (安南), has not traveled abroad recently, it said. As the man has other health problems, he was only diagnosed with dengue after two screenings and multiple hospital visits, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. As of Tuesday, there have been 66 confirmed cases of indigenous dengue fever this year: 48 in Kaohsiung, 17 in Tainan and one in Taoyuan, CDC data showed. There were also 288 confirmed imported cases, the highest number in 10 years, the data showed.

FISHERIES

Taiwanese vessel released

A Taiwanese vessel detained on Tuesday by Indonesian authorities was yesterday released after no forbidden items were found on the ship, the Fisheries Agency said. The cargo ship Yung Man Shun has left the Batam Naval Base, where the ship and its 21 crewmembers had been detained for a day, agency Deputy Director-General Lin Kuo-ping (林國平) said, adding that it is scheduled to arrive in Kaohsiung in five or six days. The Kaohsiung-registered vessel was detained for not turning on its automatic identification system (AIS) and having a man onboard who is not on its crew list while in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone, an Indonesian naval officer identified as Fajar said. Explaining the reason for the ship’s release, Fajar said the Taiwanese vessel simply “forgot” to turn on its AIS. A Turkish man who was not on the crew list showed his crew ID to the inspectors.

EARTHQUAKES

Quakes hit Taipei, Hualien

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook the Taipei area early yesterday morning, while another small quake hit eastern Taiwan about eight hours later, Central Weather Bureau data showed. The Taipei quake was rather unusual, because most of the temblors in and around the nation recorded by the bureau occur along the east coast and in the southwest. Yesterday’s temblor occurred at 1am in Beitou District (北投), about 14.9km north of Taipei City Hall, and struck at a depth of only 5 km, the Seismology Center said, adding that no damage was reported. Its highest intensity — at 3 on a 7-tiered scale — was recorded on Yangmingshan. Meanwhile, the magnitude 3.3 earthquake in eastern Taiwan, which occurred at 9:38am, was centered 33km south of the Hualien County Office in Hualien City and was the 10th to hit that general area since the beginning of the month. Its highest intensity was recorded in Jiqi Village (磯崎), with an intensity level of 4.

TOURISM

Alishan accepting weddings

Applications for this year’s wedding ceremonies under the Sacred Tree on Alishan began yesterday, which will allow 15 couples to tie the knot in the romantic setting, the Alishan National Scenic Area Administration said. Under the more than 2,000-year-old divine tree, nine couples from Taiwan and six from abroad will be able to hold their wedding ceremonies on Oct. 19 or 20, it said. Over the past 13 years, more than 200 couples have exchanged their vows under the tree, it said. Newlyweds can also join a series of activities, such as preparing handmade snacks and meals and attending a traditional Tsou wedding ceremony, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) said.