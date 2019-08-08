Taiwan wins big at international math competition

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese delegation has won seven gold medals at an international mathematics competition in South Africa, the Chiu Chang Mathematics Education Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The group of 28 elementary and junior-high school students won three gold medals, nine silvers, five bronzes and nine honorable mentions in the individual competition of the 20th International Mathematics Competition (IMC) held from Thursday last week to Tuesday in Durban, the foundation said.

The delegation won another two gold medals, four silvers and one bronze in the team competition, and two gold medals and one silver in the group contest, the foundation said.

The Taiwanese students competed against more than 500 contestants from 28 nations.

The IMC was established in 2008, when the International World Youth Mathematics Competition, founded by National Kaohsiung Normal University in 1999, and the Elementary Mathematics International Competition, founded by Thailand’s Ministry of Education, were combined.

The objective of the competition is to “create an academic atmosphere to motivate teachers and students to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics, with an emphasis on developing higher-order thinking skills,” the organizer said.