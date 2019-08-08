Physician warns against exposure to harmful light

By Chang Hsuan-che and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An ophthalmologist has warned against the dangers of long-term exposure to ultraviolet, blue or infrared light, which can lead to vision problems or blindness.

There is no shortage of light sources that can be harmful to the eyes, Kuang Tien General Hospital ophthalmologist Tsai Ming-hui (蔡明輝) said.

The light from personal electronics and other sources of ultraviolet and infrared light can strain the eyes and cause astigmatism, corneal flash burns or macular degeneration, he said.

People should wear sunglasses when outdoors, reduce time spent using electronic devices and take supplements of vitamins A and C, as well as lutein, anthocyanin and astaxanthin, as precautions, he added.

Ultraviolet light from the sun can cause a number of eye problems, and while people are unlikely to look directly at the sun, they might not take into account the light that is reflected off of surfaces, he said.

A person’s eyes could be temporarily or even permanently damaged by spending a day at the beach, due to the light reflecting off of the water’s surface.

However, the main source of harmful light is electronics, due to their high-energy blue light, which causes the eyes to strain to focus.

The strain can cause the muscles around the eye to harden, Tsai added.

One of the major reasons electronics have become such a problem is because of people’s tendency to stare at their screens for long periods of time, he said.

Mobile devices increase the risk of cataracts or macular degeneration for those with myopia above 600 degrees, and for those with family history of eye problems, he added.