German lawmaker urges global support

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

China’s “one country, two systems” framework in Hong Kong has proven a failure, while democratic countries should help Taiwan join the UN as an independent nation named “Taiwan,” German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs member Ulrich Lechte said in Taipei yesterday.

During his first-ever visit to Taiwan from Sunday to today, Lechte discussed issues related to Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

China has become increasingly nondemocratic and its “one country, two systems” framework has failed, as protests in Hong Kong continue to escalate, said Lechte, a member of Germany’s Free Democratic Party, who also heads a subcommittee on UN affairs under the committee.

Beijing’s suspension of individual travel permits to Taiwan shows that it does not want Chinese to experience speech and press freedoms, he said.

Lechte urged Western countries to adjust their notions about China and their relations with Taiwan.

They should help Taiwan join global organizations such as the World Health Assembly and the International Criminal Police Organization, as well as missions on tackling climate change and combating terrorism, he said.

He said he also supports Taiwan’s bid to join the UN as an independent nation — or rather to “return” to it after the Republic of China (ROC) was forced to give up its seat in 1971.

Asked which name — Taiwan or the ROC — the nation should use at the UN, Lechte said “Taiwan,” without hesitation.

Taiwan is a vibrant nation with a strong economy and legal framework, and its democracy is identical to that of Western countries, he said.

Taiwan and Germany have robust economies, but lack energy sources, making access to free trade essential for both, Lechte added.